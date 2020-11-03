Supernatural: Check Out the Trailer for "Carry On" 2-Hour Finale Event

The end of the road for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) is less than three weeks away, with "Carry On" determining if the Winchesters will have the opportunity to do what the episode title urges. With that in mind, The CW has released an extended trailer for the final episode of Supernatural– part of a two-hour series finale event that begins with a look back at the long-running series. Following that is the series wrap-up, which appropriately enough carries the following overview: "Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

Here's a special first-look at the Supernatural finale event, including a retrospective and "Carry On":

This brings us to the following preview images for this week's episode "Despair" (with a title that doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence), which brings back another familiar face: Felicia Day's Charlie returns (more feelings of "uh-oh" there). Following that, we have another look at the overview and promo for this week's episode:

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)