Supernatural: Check Out the Trailer for "Carry On" 2-Hour Finale Event

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

The end of the road for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) is less than three weeks away, with "Carry On" determining if the Winchesters will have the opportunity to do what the episode title urges. With that in mind, The CW has released an extended trailer for the final episode of Supernatural– part of a two-hour series finale event that begins with a look back at the long-running series. Following that is the series wrap-up, which appropriately enough carries the following overview: "Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

Supernatural released a new poster for the final episodes (Image: the CW)
Supernatural released a new poster for the final episodes (Image: the CW)

Here's a special first-look at the Supernatural finale event, including a retrospective and "Carry On":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4z6nLv5Swp0

This brings us to the following preview images for this week's episode "Despair" (with a title that doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence), which brings back another familiar face: Felicia Day's Charlie returns (more feelings of "uh-oh" there). Following that, we have another look at the overview and promo for this week's episode:

Supernatural -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Supernatural — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Supernatural -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Supernatural — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Supernatural -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Supernatural — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Supernatural — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Auto Draft
Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VaARYl3c9M

Supernatural season 15, episode 18 "Despair": RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  