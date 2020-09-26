Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Breaks S15 Radio Silence for Good Cause

With Supernatural set to return with its final run of episodes in less than two weeks (Thursday, October 8th to be precise), we're expecting the general "radio silence" that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have been under to end pretty soon and the big promotional push (translation: heartbreaking nostalgic kick to the feels) to get into full swing. But that doesn't mean they've completely ghosted the public, especially when it comes to a good cause. For example, Padalecki took to Instagram to promote a very cool auction to raise funds for the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) that's going on right now. The prize? How does owning the very same crew gift that the team received as filming on the series wrapped, a signed copy of the finale script signed by Padalecki and Ackles, and a personal message from Padalecki himself?

To make a bid on the one-of-a-kind item and help out the HDSA, you can click the link here. For a better look at what you'll be bidding on, check out Padalecki's post below, followed by an overview of the items you'll be bringing home if you're the lucky bidder:

Jared Padalecki, star of the CW's "Supernatural", is offering one hell of a bundle for one lucky fan. The winner of this auction item will receive a SIGNED and Personalized Season 15 Finale script* from both Jared and Jensen Ackles. The winner will also receive a personal video thanking the winner for their generosity that they can keep forever. To top it all off Jared wants the winner to feel like a real member of the crew with this incredible "Supernatural" cast and crew send-off gift. Custom made, NEVER SOLD, and only given to the immediate cast and crew. Supernatural 15th AND FINAL Season Crew gift bundle includes:

-1 Leather satchel embroidered with "SUPERNATURAL FIFTEEN" and a detailed image of Dean's Impala on the inside.

-1 Wallet/Passport Holder embroidered with "SUPERNATURAL FIFTEEN".

-1 Impala Bullet Keychain replica embroidered with "SUPERNATURAL FIFTEEN".

-1 Throw Blanket embroidered with "XV SUPERNATURAL".

-1 Baseball Cap embroidered with "SUPERNATURAL FIFTEEN".

-1 Card with a thank you to the cast and crew from those who contributed. *Items will not be shipped until after Season 15 Finale air date of November the 19th

Here's a look back at the newest teaser "Exhaust"- but are there two ways we could be taking that title's meaning? Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation. Or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End":

Supernatural season 15, episode 14 "Last Holiday": MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Misha Collins via Instagram post), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"