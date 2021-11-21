Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Singing "Carry On" Brings Big SPN Feels

For the Supernatural family, November 19, 2020, is a date that they will never forget. That's when the 15-season run of the Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series came to an end with the appropriately titled, "Carry On" (in honor of the long-running series' unofficial-official anthem "Carry On Wayward Son" from the rock band Kansas). And while there are rumblings of a prequel series on the horizon (see below) and an open invitation from The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz for the boys to come back for more, this past Friday was all about looking back on the series and how it rode off into the sunset on the anniversary of the 15th & series finale. So it only seemed appropriate that Ackles would have one of those Almost Famous/"Tiny Dancer" moments while on his way to New Orleans. Call it fate, karma, or some really-real supernatural forces at play, but we'll give you three guesses as to what song started playing on the radio.

"Road Trippin to New Orleans and of course this tune comes on the radio. Today marks one year since the series finale of Supernatural aired… seems like yesterday,' Ackles wrote in his Instagram post, along with a clip of him singing the beloved series song while also sharing a look at who's along for the ride:

Ackles and his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles are currently set to executive produce the prequel through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with the head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson is also expected to executive produce. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Jensen Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."