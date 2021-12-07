Supernatural: Kripke Solves Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Conundrum

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Supernatural (yes, it still makes the news), it was around November 19th and the Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles-starring series was honoring the one-year anniversary of the show's finale. In fact, Ackles was having one of those Almost Famous/"Tiny Dancer" moments on his way to New Orleans when Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son" started playing on the radio so he shared a look at his "performance." Since that time, things have been a bit quiet as we slowly eased into the non-Halloween holiday season (we're still bitter). But just because life moves on doesn't mean the creative folks behind the long-running series still don't have time to help a member of the SPN Family out with a question or two. Like series creator Eric Kripke, who took time out from work on the third season of Amazon's The Boys to answer a question from a fan… or dare we say, more of a concern that was ready to impact their sleep. Taking to Twitter, Kripke was asked a very logical question that we can more than understand needing an answer to. It's pretty clear that Dean (Ackles) likes pie, yet he uses cake in the expression "shotgun shuts his cakehole." With his obsession with the greatness that is pie (though personally, we're fans of both), wouldn't "piehole" have been more appropriate? Well, Kripke has an answer…

"Ha. Two reasons. 1) piehole is widely used, I like to mix it up. 2) Dean regards cake dismissively, so it doubles down on the insult," Kripke responded (which we will readily admit makes perfect sense on both counts). Here's a screencap of Kripke's tweet, with the name of the person asking the questions withheld just to be safe, in case they didn't want to be put on full display):

Ackles and his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles are currently set to executive produce the prequel through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with the head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. Former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson is also expected to executive produce. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Jensen Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."