Supernatural Stars Genevieve & Jared Padalecki Talk Series End, Walker

Never let it be said that Bleeding Cool isn't willing to venture down every television, cable, streaming, YouTube, and podcast/audio drama alley possible to keep the SPN Family up-to-speed on the final seven episodes of The CW's Supernatural. Today would be one of those days because our wandering brought us to something called Better Together w/ Maria Menounos. Now let me be clear: this is not a slight against Maria Menounos in any way. We're still big fans of her WWE work and she was a helluva guest on MTV's Ridiculousness– it's just not a show we would've looked at twice if we didn't notice that Genevieve Padalecki was a guest on this week's episode. Because when we read that, two things came to mind: Supernatural and Walker, which she's co-starring in with her husband and SPN co-star Jared Padalecki.

In the following episode, Genevieve discussed what it was like dealing with the production shutdown and then returning to work with new COVID health and safety protocols in place, while also giving fans some nice reminders of how long they've been together on the series. At around the 26:30 mark, Jared joins for about twenty minutes to discuss when the family's life has been like during the pandemic, what it will be like working together on their new series (sounds like they might be looking for babysitters), and how he's feeling about the series finale now that (at that point) it had filmed over a week ago. Here's a hint: he couldn't be happier…

Here's a look back at the newest teaser "Exhaust"- but are there two ways we could be taking that title's meaning? Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation. Or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End":

Supernatural season 15, episode 14 "Last Holiday": MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Misha Collins via Instagram post), Jensen Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"