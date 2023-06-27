Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dc comics, docuseries, superpowered

Superpowered: Max Docuseries Set to Tell "The DC Story" This July

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, here's the official trailer for MAX, Leslie Iwerks & Mark Catalena's docuseries Superpowered: The DC Story.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson (Star Wars: Ahsoka), Leslie Iwerks (100 Years of Warner Bros., The Imagineering Story) and Mark Catalena's (Johnny Carson: King of Late Night, Inventing LA: The Chandlers and Their Times) three-episode docuseries Superpowered: The DC Story examines DC's legacy & influences across the decades – affording viewers the opportunity to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium. With less than a month to go until it hits streaming screens (hopefully, without the headlines surrounding it like what went down with Disney+'s Stan Lee doc), we're getting a look at the official key art & overview foe the three episodes. But for a better sense of what you're about to get, also check out the official trailer that's waiting for you below…

Set to hit Max on Thursday, July 20th, the three-episode docuseries Superpowered: The DC Story features 60+ new and archival interviews with the industry's most prolific creators, actors & executives – including Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan, Mark Waid, and more. Now, here's a look at the official trailer as well as the overview for the three episodes:

EPISODE 1: THE HERO'S JOURNEY: For over 85 years, DC has been home to a universe of iconic characters and unparalleled storytelling, but its origins began with the brilliant minds who created a Super Hero trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. From survival to revival, DC navigates the birth of the sidekick, parental concerns after WWII, and a corporate takeover amid a struggle to stay current.

EPISODE 2: COMING OF AGE: During a period of declining comic book sales, a bold move resets DC's entire universe, as the company decides to also take a gamble on a new Superman movie. While rivals begin to address pressing social issues, a determined DC introduces their first Black Super Hero and breaks story boundaries under their new imprint, Vertigo Comics, with the hopes of maturing comic books into an everlasting adult art form.

EPISODE 3: A BETTER TOMORROW: Tired of being left out of the conversation, a group of diverse creators forms Milestone Media to give voice to marginalized characters and stories born out of their own experiences. After more than eight decades of history, DC visionaries look toward a future that is representative of all in their ever-expanding universe.

Max's Superpowered: The DC Story is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions, and Iwerks & Co. The docuseries is executive produced by showrunner Leslie Iwerks, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Jim Lee, and Doug Prinzivalli, with co-executive-producers Mark Catalena, Rachael Jerahian, Jonathan Gabay, and Adam Schlagman (with the series co-directed by Iwerks and Catalena).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!