Svengoolie Wages "War of the Colossal Beast" TONIGHT! Our Preview

Svengoolie returns to MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT TONIGHT with 1958's War of the Colossal Beast. Here's our preview of what you can expect...

Bert I. Gordon’s 1958 sci-fi sequel delivers giant thrills, classic practical effects, and monster movie madness

Expect behind-the-scenes facts, rights disputes about the original film, and exclusive Sven commentary

Special segments include jokes, celebrity guests like Kane Hodder, and a colossal musical number

Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie's (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are back again with another frightening feature. For this go-around, Svengoolie will be screening 1958's War of the Colossal Beast. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, the film is produced by Carmel Productions and American International Pictures (AIP), directed by Bert I. Gordon, with a screenplay by George Worthing Yates, and a cast that includes Sally Fraser, Roger Pace, and Dean Parkin. To make sure you're ready for tonight's festivities, we have a preview of tonight's screening, Svengoolie offering a rundown of what to expect, and more.

You can check out the trailer for War of the Colossal Beast below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Bill Trajkovski from Gainesville, Florida:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "War of the Colossal Beast": "We've mentioned, this 1958 film is 'sort of' a sequel to American International's 'The Amazing Colossal Man'- it even includes some footage from that movie in a flashback (by the way, be watching at the very end of the film for a gimmick we have seen in another AIP movie!) We will again explain during the movie the reason we have not been able to show the original film due to rights issues- which is, the widow of one of the producers holds the rights to that and a handful of other American International films, and will not grant them to anyone-because she was upset with the treatment of some of the films by the 'Mystery Science Theatre' crew. We still hold out hope to be able to show it someday. Fans who know that film will notice some things in this movie are at odds with the original, which we will explain, including the reason for the beast's deformed facial features.

We'll provide background about the film, talk about the cast, present a commercial for an item to add to your dinner menu, add in a colossal song, and get another visit from Nostalgiaferatoo- plus some celebrity visits including the charming Dana Delorenzo and our friend Kane Hodder- who played Jason Voorhees in several 'Friday the 13th' films, as well as supernatural slasher Victor Crowley. We'll also review the creation of the backgrounds we utilized during the pandemic for the 'Sven Cave'- as well as unreeling another 'Fractured Flickers' segment-and more!"

