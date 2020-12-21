Swamp Thing Preview: Could One of Those "Loose Ends" Be Season 2?

As we head into what we've known all along is the series finale of The CW's Swamp Thing, we can't help but keep hope alive for a series that's really proven itself over the course of the season. Could we see a teaser at the end of the episode showing us that "Swamp Thing Will Return. 2021." or something like that? Sure. At least, we hope. It's a particularly harsh reality when you consider that Swampy's (Derek Mears) only get an episode to process everything he learned from Dr. Jason Woodrue's (Kevin Durand) "research." Will Abby (Crystal Reed) be the calming, stabilizing force he needs- or was last episode's dose of reality too much for him to handle? And don't think our creepy Dr. Woodrue is getting out of this unscathed, either- as you're about to see:

Here's a look at the promo for "Loose Ends" followed by the episode overview and more preview images- with The CW's Swamp Thing airing Tuesday night:

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 10 "Loose Ends": WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? – Still reeling from the revelation of the truth behind his existence, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) goes on the offensive against Ellery's (guest star Michael Beach) mercenary team hunting him. Meanwhile, Abby (Crystal Reed) comes up against Jason Woodrue (guest star Kevin Durand) who's crossed the line to save his wife's life. Meanwhile, Liz (Maria Sten) tries to help Daniel Cassidy (Ian Ziering) escape the curse of the Blue Devil and leave Marais once and for all, as Avery Sunderland (Will Patton) attempts to find a resolution to his relationship with Lucilia (Jennifer Beals) and Matt Cable (Henderson Wade). The episode was directed by Deran Serafian, story by Rob Fresco with a teleplay by Erin Maher & Kay Reindl.

Here's What You Need to Know About The CW's Swamp Thing

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take something from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.