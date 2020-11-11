Swamp Thing Season 1 Preview: Woodrue Escalates His Experiments

Heading into next week's ominously-titled midseason episode of The CW's Swamp Thing, "The Price You Pay," things are starting to heat up in and around the swamps of Louisiana. Avery (Will Patton) seems like he would really appreciate it if everyone would stop looking into Alec's (Andy Bean) clearly "accidental" death- almost as if he must "insist." Meanwhile, Daniel (Ian Ziering) gets the "blues" when he realizes that there are forces that would prefer he stay living a little closer to home. Then there's our resident creep Woodrue (Kevin Durand), who begins to piece together the truth behind Alec and Swampy's (Derek Mears) deal. If only he could get his hands on "The Big Green Machine" himself, he could learn so much more- maybe even conduct "The Anatomy Lesson"?

So where does that leave things heading into the second half of the season? Check out the following preview images and episode overview for some clues:

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 6 "The Price You Pay": THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE – Matt (Henderson Wade) learns the truth about Alec Holland (Andy Bean). Meanwhile, Avery (Will Patton) pressures Woodrue (Kevin Durant) to deliver results, which escalates his experiments with Swamp Thing's genetic materials and leads him to test on Daniel Cassidy (Ian Ziering). The episode was directed by Toa Fraser and written by Tania Lotia.

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.