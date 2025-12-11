Posted in: Sky One, Starz, TV | Tagged: ella purnell, Sweetpea

Sweetpea Season 2 Wraps: Ella Purnell Promises "Big," "Bonkers" Return

Sweetpea star Ella Purnell shared that the second season has wrapped production, and that fans can expect "a really crazy season."

Article Summary Sweetpea Season 2 has officially wrapped, with Ella Purnell returning as darkly comic killer Rhiannon Lewis.

New cast members include Tamsin Greig and Rish Shah, adding fresh twists to the British thriller series.

Ella Purnell teases a "bonkers," much bigger season, promising more chaos and dark humor than before.

Season 2 aims to embrace the novel's edgier, unapologetic tone after a softer, prequel first season.

Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjacket s) returns as wallflower-turned-killer Rhiannon Lewis, joined this series by new cast members Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner) and Rish Shah (Overcompensating, Joy). Deadline that she wrapped last month on the sophomore season of Kirstie Swain's British dark comedy thriller series, based on the 2017 novel by CJ Skuse. Sweetpea stars Purnell as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who is frequently overlooked by her co-workers and her sister, and develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder. "It's a weird switch to make, actually," Purnell told Deadline. "I was watching Fallout today, and when Lucy does even the slightest thing bad that's like so new for her, I'm like, 'Rhiannon would do that in a heartbeat.' I'm like, 'Rhiannon can do that.

Killer wallflower Rhiannon Lewis is back in Season 2 of the iconically brazen and darkly comic thriller Sweetpea. Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, Marina still hot on her trail, her sister selling her family home, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting. But now that she's harnessed her rage and found her power, Rhiannon is forced to question whether her perfect ex, AJ, was right: is she a monster? Hopefully, Season 2 will be closer to the dark, comic edge of the novels, where Season 1 was disappointing when it chose to create a prequel story that was too mawkish and misunderstood Rhiannon's real nature, as it tried to make her more emotional than she should have been.

"I'm exhausted, and it was worth it," Purnell said. "It was a really crazy season. Season 1 was quite very small and tame in comparison to how bonkers this season is. There's so much in it. It's big."

Season one of Sweetpea didn't adapt any of the books, but was an original prequel story that softened Rhiannon somewhat, seeming to misunderstand the extent she was a psychopath or sociopath in the book. Hopefully, season two will bring her closer to the darker and funnier version in the books.

