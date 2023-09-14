Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Swerve Strickland Challenges Adam Page at Wretched WrestleDream

Tony Khan torments The Chadster yet again with AEW's WrestleDream, where Swerve Strickland is set to challenge Hangman Page. 😒 So disrespectful! 😡

Oh boy, The Chadster's got a doozy for you today, dear readers. 😞 Guess who's at it again with his usual shenanigans! Yep, you guessed it, Tony Khan and that AEW of his. 😡 Now, The Chadster already told you how they've gone ahead and added a whole new Pay-Per-View called AEW WrestleDream launching in October. 😣 Now, on last night's AEW Dynamite, they've set up a match where Swerve Strickland is challenging Hangman Adam Page! The Chadster shudders at the thought. 🙄

So here's what happened: Hangman Page and Brian Cage tangled up, a whole mess of boots and lariats and hurricanranas, which isn't the kind of wrestling The Chadster enjoys. There was even a moonsault in there! 😲 But in the midst of all this, Swerve Strickland's music hits to cause a distraction. 😒 Hangman ends up winning the match, and then he and Swerve exchange some fighting words. Swerve wants to take Page on at the new PPV, and ends up setting a match with him at AEW WrestleDream. 😵‍💫 Ugh, it sounds so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Millions of WWE fans around the globe are rolling their eyes in unison. 🌚🌟🙄

Okay, time to let off some steam. 🚂 Why, oh why, does AEW need another PPV? 🤷‍♂️ Don't they have enough already? AEW seems to be encroaching more and more on WWE's business. This is outrageous! 😡 It's like they're trying to get under The Chadster's skin, like a demented tick feeding off The Chadster's love of real wrestling. 😰 Every day they manage to find new ways to cheese The Chadster off. They really don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😭

To make The Chadster's week even worse, Tony Khan just had to sneak into The Chadster's nightmares once more. 😰 The Chadster was at a lavish banquet in a grand hall, but all the plates were covered in AEW logos, and the guests were all wearing AEW merchandise. 😱 The Chadster was trapped in a nightmare carnival! Mud wrestling matches were happening, high-flying maneuvers were being practiced left and right, and out of nowhere, there was Tony Khan, wearing a jester outfit. 🤡🎪 He taunted The Chadster, juggling jars of White Claw seltzker as The Chadster fruitlessly tried to grab them, their cold, refreshing feel always just out of reach. 😔 Suddenly, Khan disappeared into a cloud of smoke, only to reemerge on the top rope of a wrestling ring, standing tall and calling out The Chadster to an impromptu match! 😩The Chadster was really cheesed off now. No respect for the wrestling business whatsoever! 💔 Tony Khan, you're so obsessed with The Chadster, invading even his slumber! It's just so offensive and so, so unfair. Auughh man! 😢😠

To conclude, folks, The Chadster just wanted to vent his frustration over the way AEW and Tony Khan keep trying to undercut WWE, and by extension, The Chadster. They've got their new PPV and the Hangman-Swerve match all set, but isn't it just the same ol' same ol'? 🤔 It's nothing compared to the carefully planned, respectful wrestling that makes up the superior WWE shows. 😌 Still, The Chadster will continue to track and rant about these antics. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, would agree that it's all just too much! 😤😡

