Tales From The Territories: New Docuseries Teaser Proves Real Eyeful

Wrestling fans are anxiously awaiting the debut of VICE TV's newest pro wrestling docuseries, Tales From The Territories to debut this coming Tuesday night. As everyone waits to see if the network has another season coming of the much-loved other pro wrestling docuseries, Dark Side Of The Ring, this new offering from the Producers of that show and Executive Producers Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia through their Seven Buck Productions company should serve as a nice stop-gap to keep wrestling fans' eyes on the network until Dark Side Of The Ring (the network's highest rated series ever) returns.

VICE offered fans a taste of what's in store for them by releasing a clip from Tales From The Territories on Twitter. In the two-minute scene from the upcoming episode about the Memphis territory, we hear from legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett as he tells a gruesome tale from his younger days with him in the ring as a wrestler. As his audience of his son, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jerry "The King" Lawler and Jimmy Hart, along with the legendary Dutch Mantel, listen intently as he gives them the gory details of the time when he was legitimately attacked in the ring by the notoriously violent Mario Galento and was left with no alternative but to gouge Galento's eye out with his finger.

The objective of Tales From The Territories is to have the men from those territory days of wrestling's yesteryears explain in a round table discussion how the action in and out of the ring wasn't as scripted and illusional as today's product, while us fans get to sit back and watch all the graphic reenactments. I didn't think it was possible, but if this clip is any indication, Tales From The Territories might be even more harrowing than Dark Side Of The Ring.

Catch the premiere of Tales From The Territories this Tuesday, October 4, at 10 pm on VICE.