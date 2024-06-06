Posted in: Movies, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, tales of the teenage mutant ninja turtles, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Drops This Friday

Paramount+ released a very cool motion poster for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, confirming the trailer will drop on Friday.

It was back in April when we learned that Paramount+'s upcoming Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was set to hit screens this summer – and that included a pretty impressive image gallery to give viewers a better sense of what's in store. Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, the 2-D animated series sees Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) reprising their roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the recent films – with Ayo Edebiri returning to voice April O'Neil. But now, we're getting a look at a very cool motion poster for the 12-episode series – but there's more! As great as the poster was, it was the news that an official trailer is set to drop on Friday that really got our attention.

Here's a look at the motion poster released earlier today, confirming a trailer drop this Friday:

Here's a look at the image gallery that was released back in April

From the universe of the "Mutant Mayhem" film, the original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie & Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!