Tales of the Walking Dead: Jillian Bell Talks AMC TWD Anthology Series

AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology of various characters within the franchise's world of the zombie apocalypse. Jillian Bell was featured in the series' second episode alongside Parker Posey. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, "Blair/Gina" is a fast-paced reality-twisting buddy-action heist where a disgruntled receptionist, Gina (Bell), and her overbearing boss, Blair (Posey), are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together to escape the city. While promoting her latest indie sci-fi comedy, I'm Totally Fine, Bell spoke to Bleeding Cool about participating in The Walking Dead experience.

Jillian Bell's The Walking Dead Experience

"'Tales of The Walking Dead' was a blast. It was like a month in Atlanta, maybe more like two weeks in Atlanta [laughs]," Bell said. "I had so much fun, and I got to put on all the zombie gear, have weird contacts in my eyes, and play out almost every single human emotion possible." The actress was able to do that because both her and Posey's characters were stuck in a time loop a la Groundhog Day, where everything that could go wrong? Well, it did… and then some.

Tales of TWD: "Blair/Gina" Recap

Both manager and receptionist spend most of the episode fighting and end up dying in various ways while trying to get out of Atlanta as the apocalypse takes root. Given the nature of the story, the fates of both characters aren't known as Gina explains that Blair has a personality disorder called "Folie à deux" that is causing them to share the same delusion, which often happens to those who are more isolated and don't talk with other people that much. I'm Totally Fine, which also stars Natalie Morales, Harvey Guillén, Black Anderson, Kyle Newacheck, and Karen Maruyama, is in theaters, on-demand, and digital on November 4th.