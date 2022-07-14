Tales of the Walking Dead: New Teaser Brings Humor, Horror & Alpha

With only a month to go until the newest addition to "The Walking Dead" universe arrives, viewers are getting another look at what they can expect from Tales of the Walking Dead via the release of a new teaser (originally aired during Monday night's episode of Better Call Saul). And our two biggest takeaways? We're liking what we're seeing when it comes to the humor aspects. It's not vibing weird and out of place. And while we're looking forward to all six stories, we would be lying if we said that Samantha Morton's return as Alpha for some serious backstory action isn't topping our list.

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit screens on Sunday, August 14th, here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.