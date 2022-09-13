Tales of the Walking Dead S01E06 Images: Haunted House, Haunted Minds

It's five down and one to go when it comes to AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, with the series hopefully wrapping its season on as strong a note as the ones it's been hitting all season. After last week's Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)-starring take on "horror noir" (check out our review/recap of S01E05 "Davon" here), we have preview images for what appears to be the TWD's take on the haunted house genre. But is it the house that's truly haunted… or are Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez)? Here's a look at the preview images for S01E06 "La Doña"(directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Lindsey Villarreal):

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 6 "La Doña": A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple's psyche and their relationship. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Lindsey Villarreal.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.