Talking Haunting of Bly Manor with Castmember Kamal Khan: Interview

In this episode, Jason chats with Kamal Khan who joins the cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor, which premieres October 9 on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a follow-up to the American anthology supernatural horror drama web television series The Haunting of Hill House, created and directed by Mike Flanagan for Netflix, and will be loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

Khan is an accomplished stage and screen actor—he's played Tony in West Side Story, Romeo in Romeo and Juliet in London's West End, he's produced his own Bollywood album, Jazbaa, and he's been in a number of TV series including Outsourced and The Bold and the Beautiful. He's also been a voice actor in games such as Xcom Chimera Squad and the Amazon Game Studios' first release Crucible.

Khan discussed the immense secrecy around Bly Manor as well as the excitement of joining such a high-profile project and gives some hints about the project. (There was also a lot he couldn't discuss, such as who he plays, or even where in Vancouver they filmed.)

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T'Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone. Producing partners Flanagan and Macy drew from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, to create the ensemble drama which also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Macy for Intrepid Pictures, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

