Taylor Swift: "Opalite" Hits YouTube After Apple Music, Spotify Debut

After first releasing it on Apple Music & Spotify, Taylor Swift released her music video for "Opalite" from The Life of a Showgirl on YouTube.

No one can say that the global phenomenon Taylor Swift doesn't know how to control the narrative. On the same day that she sent some good vibes to Team USA ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Swift dropped her music video for "Opalite" from The Life of a Showgirl on Spotify and Apple Music – but not YouTube. Why? Apparently, there are some issues with how YouTube is now tracking videos and how well they perform, which aren't aligned with what Swift is looking for to better understand the video's success. That didn't mean that the video wouldn't end up on YouTube, just 48 hours later. That brings us to today, with the music video finally dropping on Super Bowl LX Sunday – another opportunity to grab headlines on a very big pop culture day.

And here's a look at Swift's Instagram post from earlier today, followed by the complete text where she offers some personal insights into how the music video came together:

My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial. For those of you who aren't familiar, it's a UK late night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it's a dinner party. They even serve wine. Anyway. I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi. All people whose work I've admired from afar. When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He's Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I'd written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role. I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults and it isn't mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90's with us and help with this video. You might even recognize some friendly faces from The Eras Tour. I got to work with one of my favorite people in the world, @rpstam, again! I had more fun than I ever imagined – Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film. The Opalite video is out now on Spotify & Apple Music.

