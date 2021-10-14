Ted DiBiase Ordered To Repay Inappropriately Used Welfare Funds

According to the state of Mississippi, WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase owes them $722,299. Shad White, the Mississippi State Auditor, has announced that his office has concluded its audit into the recipients of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money in 2020 and found that $77 million was misspent in illegal means. The recipients must each pay back an individual amount immediately. Among those named were DiBiase and his Heart of David Ministries, along with his sons Brett DiBiase and Ted Dibiase, Jr.

Ted DiBiase's ministry received $2.1 million in welfare through TANF from the state of Mississippi from its inception in 2013 through 2020, despite the fact that the state rejects over 98 percent of applicants. The illegal spending is reportedly the work of state officials, who inappropriately authorized certain parties, such as DiBiase and his sons, to receive this money that was meant to help those elsewhere.

White elaborates on the audit in his report:

"Two years ago my office audited DHS. After two years of work, we found tens of millions of dollars in misspending. Those findings have now been confirmed, this month, by an independent forensic audit commissioned by DHS. It's time for the taxpayers to attempt to recover what we lost." "After our first DHS audit, I told the public we would have to consult with our federal partners at the Department of Health and Human Services before coming to final conclusions about who owed what money back. Those partners were waiting for this forensic audit. Now that it's complete, we are in a position to demand the illegally spent welfare funds be returned to the state."

Ted DiBiase himself is being demanded to repay $722,299, while his sons Brett and Ted Jr. were ordered to repay $225,950 and $3.903 million, respectively.

This is just the newest legal issue for Brett DiBiase. He was arrested in February of 2020 as part of a federal welfare scam where he's accused of stealing $4 million that was meant for a nonprofit organization.

The illegal spending of TANF money in Mississippi appears to have other big names involved. NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre and his Favre Enterprises are being ordered to pay back $828,000 in misspent money.

Neither Ted DiBiase nor his sons have commented on the matter.