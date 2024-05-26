Posted in: Apple, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: mcm, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Musical Stage Show Suggested By Cast At MCM London Comic Con

A Ted Lasso Musical Stage Show has been teased by the cast of the show at MCM London Comic Con this weekend.

No word of the possibility of a fourth series, or a spin-off, but at MCM London Comic Con today, the cast did suggest the possibility of being in a Ted Lasso musical stage spin-off for London's West End. Did they reveal more than they intended?

The Ted Lasso panel included cast members from the Richmond FC team on stage, with Billy Harris who played Colin, Kola Bokinni who played Isaak, Toheeb Jimoh who played Sam, Cristo Fernández whio played Dani, Phil Dunster who played Jamie, Maximillian Osinkskim who played Zava, and hosted by Ashley Victoria Robinson.

When asked about other stage productions the cast could find themselves on together, they suggested the idea of reprising their roles as a Ted Lasso musical, maybe they had said too much? A little nervousness saw them pivot to suggesting a Ted Lasso Lion King revival instead, with Toheeb Jimoh insisting that Jeremy Swift, who played Higgins, be Zazou, Billy Harris insisting he be a hyena, and that Anthony Head who played Rupert, be Scar.

But we may have learned far more about the cast with answers to the question asking what biscuit the cast would be as well, Which goes to the psychological make-up of the characters and cast more than anything I'd ever heard and should probably be asked of every panel in the world.

Maximillian Osinkskim: Salted caramel biscuit from Fortnam And Masons, Toheeb Jimoh: Maryland chocolate chip… but my favourite is a custard cream Kola Bokinni: Rich tea, innit, used to have it at nap time in nursery. Nostalgia. Billy Harris: McVities chocolate digestive but only after two seconds in a tea. Cristo Fernández: The old digestives with chocolate chips… do they exist? I just made it up. Phil Dunster: Something sweet and brittle. Shortbread.

As for Richmond itself, some locals asked about their favourite parts of the town.

Kola Bokinni: Good pubs and deer in the pub, I was like, what's that? That's not a aquirrel. Billy Harris: I went back recently and saw James Lance in the Orange theatre, sushi restaurant that can fit four people at a time Cristo Fernández: Kapuchi has good coffee and good bread, it's next to Nandos,

It certainly is; I live on the other side of Richmond Park park and have had to cope with a stray deer down the street every now and then… hopefully, in the spirit, Ted Lasso endeared in us all. So, when can I start booking tickets for the musical?

Ted Lasso was an American sports comedy-drama TV series for Apple+ developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, based on a character Sudeikis played in a series of ads. It follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach hired to coach a British football team, Richmond FC, whose owner secretly hopes his inexperience will lead it to failure, but whose optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful… eventually. It came to an end last year with its third and final series.

