Ted Lasso Returns? Lestat Sings! Foos Fight & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Foo Fighters-Trump, Wednesday, SNL, Good Omens, IWTV, Ted Lasso, TWD: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol & more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Foo Fighters–Donald Trump, Netflix's Wednesday, NBC's SNL, Max's Creature Commandos, Prime Video's Good Omens, Netflix's Terminator Zero, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, San Francisco Giants/Naruto Shippuden, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, TNT's AEW Rampage, AOC-Janeway, Disney+'s The Acolyte, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Foo Fighters-Donald Trump, Wednesday, Saturday Night Live, Good Omens, Interview with the Vampire, Ted Lasso, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 25, 2024:
Foo Fighters Twist? Trump Campaign Claiming "My Hero" Was Licensed
Wednesday Star/EP Jenna Ortega's Season 2 Update: 4 Eps Filmed & More
SNL Second-Guessing: Season 49 Sold Us on Timothée Chalamet's Talent
Creature Commandos: Peacemaker Composers Set for Animated Series
Good Omens Season 3 "Will Be a Satisfying Experience": Michael Sheen
Terminator Zero: Netflix Unleashes Brutal New Official Trailer
Always Sunny: Rob Thomas Talks "Erotic Life" & Working with Sinbad
Interview with the Vampire Composer on Sam Reid's Voice, "Long Face"
Blade Runner 2099 "Looks Amazing"; Series Scripts "Fantastic": Green
Ted Lasso Returning? WBTV Reportedly Making Moves for Season 4
Terminator Zero Team Shows How They Brought This Scene to Life (VIDEO)
San Francisco Giants Honor Naruto Shippuden with Anime Day Jersey
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02 Clip; McBride on Carol's Influence
Rick and Morty: The Anime Recaps What We Know About The Entropy Device
SEAL Team Season 7 E04: "Heroes and Criminals" Image Gallery, Preview
AEW Rampage: The Chadster is All Out Before AEW All In
Star Trek: AOC on Janeway/"Voyager" Inspiration; Kate Mulgrew Responds
The Acolyte: Lee Jun-jae "Surprised" by Star Wars Series Cancellation
Doctor Who: Psychic Paper Is One of The Show's Best Inventions Ever
