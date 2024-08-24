Foo Fighters/Trump, James Gunn/DC Comics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, Blue Eye Samurai, doctor who, Foo Fighters, gen v, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, james gunn, one piece, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, vision

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Foo Fighters, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Cheryl Hines/RFK Jr., FX's American Horror Story/Stories, Ronda Rousey, Disney's Vision, BBC's Doctor Who, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, James Gunn/DC Comics, TMZ/Beyoncé, Netflix's One Piece, BBC's Blake's 7, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 24, 2024:

No, Foo Fighters Did NOT Okay Trump Using "My Hero" for RFK Jr. Intro

American Sports Story Teaser: Aaron Hernandez Sees Himself a Demon

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Showrunner on How TNT Move Happened

AEW Rampage Preview: The Chadster Absolutely Did Not Wet the Bed

Gen V Season 2: Vought Is Looking for A Few Good "God U" Interns

Blue Eye Samurai Creators Talk Inspirations, Casting, Season 2 & More

Report: Ricochet Flips Into Multi-Year AEW Contract; CIA Baffled

Curb Your Enthusiasm's Cheryl Hines Endorses RFK Jr. Endorsing Trump

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Headed to London in 2025?

No More American Horror Story, American Horror Stories for 2024?

Ronda Rousey Apologizes for Sandy Hook Conspiracy Post Decade Later

Vision: James Spader Returning as Ultron for "WandaVision" Spinoff

Doctor Who First Look Image: Madeley, McFarlane Return for Spinoff

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Looking at 2025 Premiere

James Gunn Has "No Jurisdiction" to Change Absolute Batman Logo

Kenshi Yonezu 2023 TOUR / FANTASY Playing Theaters for One Day Only

Arcane, Lara Croft & More: Netflix Trailer Spotlights Animated Series

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Heading to TNT; WBD Rethinks Strategy

TMZ Owns Up to Bad Beyoncé/DNC Intel: "We Got This One Wrong"

Doctor Who: With Season 3 Uncertain, Ncuti Gatwa Is Going "Wilde"

One Piece Season 2 Welcomes Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Blake's 7: BBC Sets UK-Only Series 1 Blu-Ray Debut for November

Wednesday, One Piece, Peacemaker, VMAs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

