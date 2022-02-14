Teen Titans Go! Season 8 Is A Go; 400th Ep Milestone Coming This Year

In addition to all the hoopla surrounding the release of the young superhero team-up feature Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, Cartoon Network announced today that they have picked up another season of Teen Titans Go! from Warner Bros. Animation. The animated series that dares ask the question, "What does a quintet of young superhero roommates do when they are not fighting crime?" Spinning off the success of the original Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go! trolls the DC superhero community, and comic-dom in general, with a slew of self-deprecating in-jokes and comical cameos featuring some very deep bench DC characters such as Wonder Twins, Jayna & Zan, Rainbow Rider, and Princess Amethyst. Even Marvel's Main Man, Stan Lee, made an appearance.

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, had this to say, "The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team. Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series." Season eight will premiere later this year and will continue expanding the Teen Titans universe, debuting new characters from the DC Universe including Beard Hunter, King Shark, and many more as well as welcoming new surprise celebrity guests. Fans will take note that Teen Titans Go! is the longest-running animated series in DC history, season eight will also mark the series reaching the 400 th episode milestone.

Fans can expect the return of the voice acting talents that have breathed life into the heroic quintet since The Teen Titans originally hit the small screen in 2003 on Kids WB, including Greg Cipes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!) as Beast Boy, Scott Menville (Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue!) as Robin, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead, Young Justice) as Cyborg, Tara Strong (Loki, Ben 10, Unikitty!) as Raven, and Hynden Walch (Groundhog Day, Adventure Time) as Starfire.