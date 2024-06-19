Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: NCIS, netflix, That '70s Show, That '90s Show, Wilmer Valderrama

That '90s Show: "There's No Time" to Appear in Season 2: Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) explains why he isn't returning to reprise his role as Fez for the second season of Netflix's That '90s Show.

With the trailer for That '90s Show season two released, two faces were mysteriously absent: Topher Grace, who plays Eric Forman, and Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Fez. While nothing has been revealed about Grace's absence, Valderrama, who also stars on CBS's NCIS, offered to People, "There's no time! We're pushing 20 episodes a season [on NCIS], but at the same time, it's the kids' jobs. "This is their show now, and I think it was important that we came and pay respect to their show and have fun with the legacy of what we did. At the same time, it was really about, you know, now seeing them take it over."

That '90s Show Continues to Build Legacy of That '70s Show

Valderrama, who appeared in all 200 episodes of That '70s Show, reprised his role in the Netflix legacy sequel for three episodes of the first season in 2023. It's revealed he owns a chain of salons called Chez Fez and is seeing the Formans' neighbor, Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders). After dealing with landlord issues, Fez discovers it's his old rival Fenton with Jim Rash, reprising his recurring role from the FOX series and doing quite well for himself not only in Real Estate but also as a franchisee of Dipping Dots.

In addition to Valderrama's absence, TSS alum Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who played Jackie Burkheart and Michael Kelso, will also not be returning for season two, leaving Laura Prepon, who plays Donna Pinciotti Forman, the only original younger cast member to be confirmed to be returning. Also returning are stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, reprising their TSS roles as Red and Kitty Forman, and expanding his role from his lone appearance in season one is Don Stark, returning as Bob Pinciotti. Also joining season two is Seth Green, who reprises his TSS role as Mitch.

The young cast of That '90s Show is led by Callie Haverda, who plays Leia Forman, the granddaughter of Red and Kitty, and daughter of Eric and Donna. Joining her are neighbors and friends Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide), daughter of Sherri; Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), son of Jackie and Michael; Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos), and Nate (Maxell Acee Donovan). The series comes from TSS creators Bonnie and Lindsey Turner and co-executive producer Gregg Mettler. For more on Valderrama's thoughts on the legacy That '90s Show builds on That '70s Show, you can check out the full interview here. Season two, part one premieres on Netflix on October 24th.

