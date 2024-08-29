Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Acolyte, Firefly, Star Trek/Elon Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, Firefly, Agatha All Along, The Legend of Vox Machina, Star Trek/Elon Musk, The Boys, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s The Acolyte, #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Firefly/Nathan Fillion, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Peacock's Based on a True Story, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, Paramount+'s Lioness, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina, Star Trek/Elon Musk, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz, Firefly, Agatha All Along, LOTR: The Rings of Power, Blade Runner 2099, Lioness, Terminator Zero, The Legend of Vox Machina, Star Trek/Elon Musk, The Boys, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 29, 2024:

The Acolyte Ending "Not a Huge Shock": Stenberg on Experiencing Hate

Wonder Woman Keeps Recruiting; #GeeksandNerdsforHarrisWalz Goes Social

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Chadster's Miata Pays Ultimate Price

Firefly: Jewel Staite on Why Series Endures; Fillion Being "The Best"

Agatha All Along: Joe Locke on MCU Trolls; Staying "Small and Twink-y"

The Rings of Power Star Addai-Robinson on Showrunners, Bonding & More

Based on a True Story Season 2: Cuoco, Messina Return This November

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez Teaser: Haunted By Secrets

Blade Runner 2099: Tom Burke, Maurizio Lombardi Join Series Cast

Lioness Season 2: Taylor Sheridan, Zoe Saldaña Series Set for October

Terminator Zero: New Key Art Posters Profile The Hunter & The Hunted

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Trailer Powered By AWOLNATION

Star Trek: Robert Picardo Schools Elon Musk on Starfleet Academy

The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates

Doctor Who: Preview Bonnie Langford's Debut Novel "Death in the Stars"

Yellowjackets, Heartstopper, Arcane, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!