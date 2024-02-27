Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, interview with the vampire, late night with seth meyers, shogun, The Acolyte, The Rookie, The Walking Dead

The Acolyte, Interview with the Vampire & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Seth Meyers, The Acolyte, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Shōgun, The Rookie, IWTV, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary The Acolyte aims to simultaneously honor and challenge Star Wars traditions.

Interview with the Vampire teases Louis’ faltering memory in Season 2.

Star Trek community honors the legacy of late actor Kenneth Mitchell.

Check out the collaboration between McDonald’s and Studio Pierrot on anime shorts.

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Star Trek/Kenneth Mitchell, Disney+'s The Acolyte, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's El Gato, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, FX's Shōgun, McDonald's/Studio Pierrot, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 27, 2024:

Amy Poehler, President Biden Celebrate Seth Meyers' 10th Anniversary

Star Trek Universe Remembers, Honors Actor Kenneth Mitchell

The Acolyte Looks to Honor/Challenge "Star Wars" Ethos: Stenberg

WWE Raw Preview: Final Stretch of Road to WrestleMania Begins

El Gato: Prime Video, Eric Carrasco Adapting Comic Book to Series

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Shares "Years" BTS Image Gallery

Shōgun: FX Series Creators Discuss Adding More Cultural Authenticity

Check Out McDonald's & Studio Pierrot's First WcDonald's Anime Short

The Rookie: Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil Post 100th Ep Screening Video

AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Twists Knife in Triple H's Back

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Teaser: Louis' Memory Fails Him

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: More "Years" Images Released

The Mandalorian & Grogu Production Nets Big California Tax Incentive

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Team for WcDonald's Anime Shorts & More

Doctor Omega, The Inspiration Behind Doctor Who Gets His Own Comic

Avatar: The Last Airbender Review: Fun, Heartfelt Take Gets It Right

