The Last of Us Wins, Rick Grimes Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: The Ones Who Live, The Last of Us, Shōgun, Breaking Bad, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Slow Horses & more!

Article Summary Check out our review of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1.

Nick Offerman tackles anti-LGBTQ sentiment in The Last of Us speech.

Shōgun adapts Clavell's classic with new insights from Sanada, Miyagawa.

Breaking Bad reunion "breaks bad" from their script during SAG Awards.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1 Review: Hope Still Burns

The Last of Us: Offerman Calls Out Anti-LGBTQ Trolls During Speech

Shōgun: Sanada, Miyagawa on Expanding Clavell Novel's Perspectives

SNL Cut for Time Sketch: LiMu Emu and Doug Go "Training Day" (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Enterprise: Trinneer Talks Trip: "He's Dead, Get Over It"

Breaking Bad Cast Reunites, Breaks Bad From Script During SAG Awards

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Overview Offers Interesting New Details

The Last of Us Season 2 Filming "Going Amazing": Pascal Offers Update

SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen

Constellation: Noomi Rapace Rises Above Bland "Sad AstroMom" Mystery

Slow Horses Director Believes Show Created By AI Only 3-5 Years Away

Star Trek: Lower Decks/DS9: Newsome Wants Dream Crossover with Sisko

