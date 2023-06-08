Posted in: Apple, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, apple tv, apple tv plus, comedy, the afterparty, the afterparty season 2, trailer

The Afterparty Season 2 Trailer: A New Season Brings A New Mystery

The hit Apple TV+ murder mystery The Afterparty debuted its official trailer ahead of its July 12th global series return.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of its broadly acclaimed and global hit murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty, from Academy Award-winning creators Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the 10-episode second season of The Afterparty will introduce a new mystery, new characters, and new episodes told through popular film genres. The Afterparty season two will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023 – great news for a show that truly benefits from dropping weekly.

Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for season two, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

The Afterparty is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal. Season two is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller's SVP of Television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer on the series.

