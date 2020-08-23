After news broke last month that The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves was expanding his footprint in the DCU with a series commitment for a DC Comics drama for HBO Max set in the Gotham City police department, fans were hoping for more details at this weekend's DC FanDome- and they weren't disappointed. Stemming from Reeves, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), The Batman producer Dylan Clark, and Warner Bros. Television (with Winter writing), the series is set in the cinematic universe that Reeves is creating with The Batman, further exploring the film's examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City while also (as was posted in the initial press release) "launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms."

Reeves took some time out from promoting his big-screen adventure to do a bit more of a deep-dive into what a good chunk of all of that means. First, the series will be a prequel to the film, with the HBO Max project viewed as "Batman Year One" to the big screen's "Batman Year Two." Told from the perspective of a crooked cop, the series will examine Gotham's deep-seated history of corruption- one that "goes back many years" until a "masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city." Reeves sees the series as defining the Gotham that viewers will be presented in The Batman, through the prism of a flawed yet possibly redeemable officer: "The story is actually a battle for his soul."

Reeves' 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves and Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) will executive produce with Clark (Bird Box, Rise, Dawn, and War for Planet of the Apes). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the series will also be executive produced by 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) and Adam Kassan (Tales from the Loop); Rafi Crohn (Tales from the Loop) will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.