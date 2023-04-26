The Bear Season 2: Bob Odenkirk Reportedly Joining FX Series Cast Reports are that Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Lucky Hank) is joining the Season 2 cast of FX's The Bear in a guest-starring role.

With the second season of FX's hit series The Bear set to premiere this June, viewers can expect the Christopher Storer-created series' 10-episode run to focus on the new restaurant's opening. And when it does, it will have a very familiar face waiting for them (though we're not sure yet if that going to be a good thing for Jeremy Allen White's Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto or not). Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Lucky Hank) has joined the cast in what is said to be a guest-starring role (though no details were provided by sources speaking exclusively with Variety).

Joining White in the series' second-season kitchen are Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras, and Jose M. Cervantes – with Abby Elliott as Carmy's sister, Natalie. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for FX's The Bear:

FX's new original series "The Bear" is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals themselves as his chosen family.

Back in January, series stars White and Edebiri and executive producer Joanna Calo shared with Variety that Carmey and Sydney's relationship will stay at co-workers and (kinda-sorta) friends when the series returns. "We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," Storer explained. "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that's going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."