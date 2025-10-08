Posted in: Conventions, Events, FX, Hulu, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ryan murphy, The Beauty

The Beauty: FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Releases NYCC Key Art, Logo Look

Check out the NYCC key art poster released for Ryan Murphy and FX Networks' series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's The Beauty.

Article Summary FX unveils key art and logo for Ryan Murphy’s new series, The Beauty, ahead of NYCC sneak peek.

The Beauty stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher will be at the panel event.

The sci-fi thriller adapts Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley’s comic book series.

Ryan Murphy discusses The Beauty’s thematic ties to Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story themes.

We learned back in August that Ryan Murphy (FX's Grotesquerie, ABC's Doctor Odyssey) and FX Networks' series adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty would be hosting a panel during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025. Now, with only days to go until Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher take to the Main Hall this Saturday to offer a first look and more, we're getting a look at the key art poster that was released for the session that also serves as out first official key art for the series (and we're all-in on that logo).

"FX's The Beauty Sneak-Peek and Q&A": Be among the first to catch a sneak peek of FX's The Beauty, a new international thriller from executive producer, writer, and director Ryan Murphy. Join stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher as they discuss filming the sci-fi action series across New York, Paris, Venice, and Rome. Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, a sexually transmitted virus makes those affected more beautiful, but with deadly consequences. FX's The Beauty premieres on Hulu in early 2026. Saturday, Oct. 11, 6:15 p.m., Main Stage

Thanks to Disney's Upfronts presentation back in May, we got a look at the series adaptation's logo (above), as well as at Peters, Ramos, Pope, and Kutcher (Hall and Isabella Rossellini also star):

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy on Connections with "Nip/Tuck," "AHS"

Back in October 2024, Murphy shared how the story connects with a number of previous and current shows in terms of themes, focuses, and questions asked. "I've always written about beauty culture in my work from my very first big thing, which was 'Nip/Tuck.' I've also done a lot of body horror in my work, mostly through 'American Horror Story.' I just think that it asks that deep, essential question that I always like to ask about anything: What would you do for love? What would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I've grappled with in my entire career, all in one package," Murphy shared about The Beauty.

In terms of the overall scope of the show, Murphy previously compared it to Game of Thrones. While that still remains to be seen, Murphy makes it clear that it's his biggest undertaking yet. "I've never done anything this big. I've never done anything international except for [2010 film] 'Eat Pray Love,'" he explained. "I'm casting all the other female parts now, but we're going all over the world next year to make it. It's a very long shoot. It's a big shoot, and it's fun. I just think it's that phrase, 'may you live in interesting times.' I think that applies to 'Grotesquerie.' It applies to 'The Beauty.' I'm trying to work out how I feel about all these times."

Originally published in 2015, here's a look at the official overview: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of 'The Beauty,' physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price." Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, the FX series will be executive-produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, and Eric Gitter.

