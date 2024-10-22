Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: kaley cuoco, tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco "100%" Into Returning as Penny

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared that she's "100%" into the idea of returning as Penny, adding how much she loves the character.

For a show that only ended its run a little more than five years ago – in 2019, after 12 seasons – the universe of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's The Big Bang Theory has still been making some noise. We had CBS's spinoff prequel series Young Sheldon, which ended its run after seven seasons earlier this year – but not before Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively. Now, we have CBS's new prequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, having just premiered – and that included characters from Young Sheldon during its opener. And let's not forget that third spinoff series that's still in development, with the news hitting that Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) will be part of the cast.

Looking at the cast, we've seen Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) reunite with Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali) during the second season of Night Court. We just learned this week that Bialik will be playing a "meta" version of herself when she joins Rauch for an episode of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom. While sounding like he's not looking to jump back into anything "Big Bang" anytime soon, Parsons also left the door open about a possible return of some type down the road. So… what does Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Based on a True Story, Harley Quinn) think about all of this? Specifically, what does she think about possibly reprising Penny for a project in the "Big Bang" universe?

"I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had," Cuoco shared during a recent interview with PEOPLE. If that sounds like she would be interested in returning to the role, you're right – and Cuoco doesn't mince words. "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will," she shared.

