The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar

So if you had a chance to check out this week's episode of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett, then you know that "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" found Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) spending some "quality time" getting to all of the power brokers in play as they continue their efforts to take control of Jabba the Hutt's empire. Now for the sake of spoilers, you can tell that we're trying to keep things pretty vague since it's only been a few hours since the episode dropped. But folks who've been up on Marvel's run of "Star Wars" comics since 2015 were pretty sure they spotted someone very familiar during the second episode, so to get into that we're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign just in case as we explain what the talk is all about while treading lightly spoiler-wise.

With the episode continuing the series' set-up on jumping back and forth between Boba's present-day power-play and his survival backstory, viewers were introduced to a Wookie who didn't quite give off the friendly demeanor of Chewbacca. Based on the look of the character, some viewers who are up on their comics are saying that's none other than Black Krrsantan, a ferocious male bounty hunter who's been under the employ of Jabba the Hutt and Darth Vader in the past and gone toe-to-toe (so to speak) with Chewie, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. So having him under the employ of The Hutt Twins makes perfect sense (though none of this has been officially confirmed- maybe a key art poster next week?).

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect (with the second episode set to hit Disney+ next Wednesday, January 5):

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Morrison, Wen, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first episode currently streaming:

