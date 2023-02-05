The Boys, 1923, The Flash, Gunn/Twitter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we look at 1923, "GOT" spinoff Snow, The Flash, The Boys, James Gunn/Twitter, Mayor of Kingstown, SNL & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Shanks Mansell with "Rock Your World," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+ previewing the return of "Yellowstone" prequel series 1923, Kit Harington teasing "Game of Thrones" spinoff series Snow, The CW's The Flash continuing to have "FLASH-backs," Showrunner Eric Kripke dropping some major intel on Amazon's The Boys going on an "Assassination Run" in S04E08, DC Studios' James Gunn needing to stay on social media, and Paramount+ highlighting Jeremy Renner's Mike as things continue to unravel around him on Mayor of Kingstown.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, 1923, The Flash, James Gunn/Twitter & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, FOX's Super Bowl LVII, WWE/AEW, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 5, 2023:

Saturday Night Live Returns Feb. 25th: Woody Harrelson & Jack White

The Three-Body Problem Episode 12 Review: A Gamer's Paradise

Super Bowl Monday A Legal Holiday? TN Lawmakers Want Columbus Day Swap

DC Studios' James Gunn Made A Promise That We Need Him To Keep

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview: Has Mike Lost Control?

NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Does Bron Breakker's Reign End Tonight?

The Boys Season 4 Headed for An "Assassination Run" in Episode 8

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner/EP Matalas Intros USS Titan Bridge Crew

AEW Rampage Review: Another Friday Night Ruined for The Chadster

The Flash Season 9 "Flashback" Posters Honor Arrowverse Series' Past

Snow: Kit Harington on What Fans Can Do to Guarantee GOT Spinoff

1923 Season 1 Episode 5 "Ghost of Zebrina" Images: Prelude To War

Doctor Who Blinded Us with Science and Hit Us with Technology

Night Court, The Flash/Arrow, Janeway, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Russell T Davies Challenges You in The Daily LITG, 4th February 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.