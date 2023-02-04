Night Court, The Flash/Arrow, Janeway, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game, Night Court, George Santos/Spider-Man, SNL/Pedro Pascal, Penguin, The Flash, Star Trek, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Pearl Jam with "Given to Fly," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge reportedly trying to be too much like Squid Game, NBC's Night Court star & EP Melissa Rauch sharing her thoughts on the Season 2 news, Congressperson George Santos reportedly having a Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark problem now, NBC's Saturday Night Live host Pedro Pascal slipping into Joel/The Last of Us protective mode, Colin Farrell discussing his "creative greed" bringing him back for Penguin, The CW's The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teases something Stephen Amell pitched for his return episode, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas clarifies the Season 3/Janeway rumblings & teases "other voyagers."

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, TNT's AEW Rampage, HBO's The Last of Us, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s 1923, Netflix's That '90s Show, Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, AMC's Mayfair Witches, ABC's The Rookie, Crunchyroll's Mobile Suit Gundam, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 4, 2023:

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 11 Review: Intense But Still Censored

George Santos Reportedly Claimed Spider-Man B'way Producer Credit

Squid Game: "Challenge" Faces More Accusations of Being Too Squid Game

Night Court: Melissa Rauch on Season 2 News; S01E05, S01E06 Images

AEW Rampage Preview: Trios Titles on the Line in Worse Show Ever

Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Promises Ego Nwodim Clicker-Free SNL

The Last of Us: Rare Reacts to Nick Offerman Banjo-Kazooie Confession

Saturday Night Live Post-Production Leafletting Campaign Planned

Penguin: "Creative Greed" Brought Colin Farrell Back for Series

WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight

Yellowjackets Cast Signals Season 2 Filming Wrap; New Image Released

The Flash Season 9: Arrow's Stephen Amell Pitched "This Extra Thing"

Did 1923 Star Harrison Ford Spoil or Swerve Us on Season 2? (SPOILER)

The Flash Season 9: Parker Kennedy, Letscher & Cosnett Returning

That '90s Show: Netflix Green Lights 16-Episode Season 2

Rabbit Hole: Sutherland's John Weir Feels Like He's Being Played

Star Trek: Picard Season 3: No Janeway But "Other Voyagers" Teased

Pedro Pascal Teases The Mandalorian S03/Grogu; The Last of Us E04 Clip

Mayfair Witches Season 2: AMC Renews Anne Rice Series Adapt

The Rookie Returns Valentine's Day; Season 5 Ep. 15 "The Con" Overview

The Last of Us Director on Developing Bill & Frank's Relationship

1923 Season 2: Paramount+ Green Lights "Yellowstone" Prequel Return

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury English Dub Cast Set

