The Boys: Eric Kripke to Toxic Trolls: You Don't Get It So Don't Watch

It was great to see all of the love and support that Amazon and EP & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys star Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie January) received after going public with her feelings regarding how she's been treated by misogynistic, gatekeeping trolls, especially over the course of the third season. It was even more empowering to see her share a post with Jack Quaid from the set, both giving proper "The Boys" salutes (and a genuine "f**k you" to the toxic haters, it would be safe to say). But Kripke looks to be just getting started with these supposed "fans" who couldn't grasp what the show's about if you gave them eight extra hands (and some functioning brain cells). "Hi, trolls!" Kripke began his tweet before making it clear to the trolls what his issue is with them: "One, this is literally the opposite of the show's fucking message. Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings." Urging them to be "kind" (because one can always hope), Kripke left the sad souls with a short list of steps they can do if they can't be kind: "If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, fuck off to the sun & don't watch [The Boys], we don't want you."

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet from earlier today:

Moriarty's initial post was a follow-up to an article addressing what she's had to deal with since the series began. In the article "#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'Fans'" (here), butcherscanary wrote in support of Moriarty while also pushing back on & calling out those who've been coming at Moriarty with the same kind of toxic masculinity that the series had spent an entire season demonstrating just how destructively controlling it is to women. "I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed," Moriarty wrote before addressing everything she's put into the role over the years that's allowed her to "change & evolve mentally and physically." And the sad irony isn't lost on Moriarty, who added, "I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against." As much as this is meant to give you an overview of the situation, both Moriarty's post and butcherscanary's article are necessary readings that we could never do justice by summarizing. Here's a look back at a screencap of Moriarty's post from Tuesday (which you can check out here), followed by the full text of the caption included with a screencap of butcherscanary's article:

"I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically). So with that I say: a) thank you to [butcherscanary] b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."