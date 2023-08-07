Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, fantastic four, Jack Quaid, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Jack Quaid "Already In a Pretty Fantastic Four": Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video posted a perfect response to the rumblings that The Boys' Jack Quaid was cast as Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four film.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe full of rumors on who will be cast as the latest incarnation of the Fantastic Four, one of the names to pop up is Jack Quaid, who's been in some of the biggest franchises, including The Hunger Games, Scream, Superman, Star Trek, and The Boys. The actor already made his Marvel debut…in animated form with 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for Sony. The latest in the rumor mill is that he's possibly attached as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, a role the actor took to social media to immediately put those reports to bed, writing, "Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I'm flattered. Now that you're here, though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!"

Amazon Prime Video, the streamer behind Quaid's popular superhero adult action comedy The Boys offered their response with a still featuring Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karl Urban (Butcher), Quaid (Hughie), and Lez Alonso (Mother's Milk) with the caption, "He's already in a pretty fantastic four." Season four is tentatively scheduled for a late 2023 release, but creator Eric Kripke wrote that it depends on how things progress in the WGA strike that's been active since May.

Season three saw Butcher and Hughie even playing field through their use of Temp V. The serum gives the user temporary powers, with Butcher gaining superhuman strength and laser eyes while Hughie gets superspeed and augmented strength but without the ability to keep clothes on. Late in the season, we find out the disastrous long-term effects of abusing Temp V, exponentially wearing down the user and shortening the user's life. The bulk of the season has the two working with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to track down his son Homelander (Antony Starr) and take his powers away with his abilities, possibly killing him.

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I'm flattered. Now that you're here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal! 2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8Z — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

