The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee

With Jensen Ackles taking on the mantle of Soldier Boy, comic book miniseries "Herogasm" being adapted for the sixth episode by Wu Assassins' Jessica Chou, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan possibly appearing, and it's pretty clear why viewers of Amazon Prime and showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys are excited about the upcoming third season. In fact, this week is a particularly special one in that Kripke revealed last weekend that shooting would start on Tuesday. Now while we wait for some kind of official word that things are chugging along, we're taking a moment to check in with Jack Quaid. As most of you know, the cast was required to go through a mandatory quarantine before being able to start filming. Based on social media posts, it appears some folks handled their lockdowns better than others- and it appears Quaid may have been the latter. How bad? How does "dressing up like Erin Moriarty's Starlight for a day"-level bad sound? Though we have serious respect for his tagging her in it.

Here's a look at Quaid in what can best be described as a temporary cry for help. We're here for you, Jack. We're here for you…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid)

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (who is also directing the season-opener "Payback") are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce