The Boys, The Onion/InfoWars, Tomb Raider & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cobra Kai, Doctor Who, Superman & Lois, The Boys, Tomb Raider, The Onion/InfoWars, Mythic Quest, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TBS's AEW Dynamite, Stephen King/Twitter, Netflix's Cobra Kai, NBC's SNL, BBC's Doctor Who, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's The Boys, AMC's Gothictown, Prime Video's Tomb Raider, Max's Peacemaker, AnimEigo's Time of Eve, The Onion/InfoWars, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, Disney's Agatha All Along, BBC's Blake's 7, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 15, 2024:

AEW Dynamite Review: Malakai Black Not Returning to WWE After All

Stephen King Done with Musk's "Too Toxic" Twitter But Not Social Media

Cobra Kai Creators on Tory's Dark Turn, Sekai Taikai & What's Next

SNL 50: Charli XCX, Hernández Name Names, Keep Things "Short" & More

AEW Cancels Columbus Collision, Moves Venue to Galaxy Con

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa on Doctor's Swagger; Racist, Homophobic Fans

Superman & Lois S04E08 Reveals Major Man of Steel Villain? (SPOILERS)

The Boys Final Season Starts Shooting in "Less Than Two Weeks": Kripke

Gothictown Series In Development at AMC with Abby Ajayi Showrunning

Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner Reportedly Nearing Lara Croft Series Deal

Peacemaker Season 2 Crew, James Gunn Have Surprise for Frank Grillo

Time of Eve: Poignant AI Anime Gets US Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo

The Onion Makes Winning Bid, New Owner of Alex Jones's InfoWars

Mythic Quest Season 4, Spinoff Premiere Dates Announced (IMAGES)

Agatha All Along: Marvel Studios Shares "Assembled" BTS Look for Free

Superman & Lois: Check Out New Images from S04E08: "Sharp Dressed Man"

Blake's 7: BBC Studios Teases Updated FX Ahead of US Blu-Ray Release

Wednesday, Superman & Lois, Ted Lasso, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

