Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Wednesday, Superman & Lois, Ted Lasso, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Night Court, Euphoria, Wednesday, Family Guy, Superman & Lois, Ted Lasso, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, CBS's Tracker, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Fire Country, NBC's Night Court, TBS's AEW Dynamite, CBS's Matlock, Netflix's Squid Game, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special, CW's Superman & Lois, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Prime Video's Secret Level, Stephen Colbert/John Krasinski, Stephen King/Elon Musk, HBO's Game of Thrones, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Night Court, Euphoria, Wednesday, Family Guy, Superman & Lois, Ted Lasso, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 14, 2024:
Invincible Fight Girl Episode 4 Early Preview: Andy vs. Mbrandon
Tracker Season 2: CBS Releases Ep. 6 "Trust Fall" Sneak Peeks, Images
Saturday Night Live: Charli XCX, SNL Cast Check In During Read-Thru
Elsbeth S02E05 "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" Sneak Peeks; Holiday Ep Images
Fire Country Season 3 Sneak Peek Previews Jared Padalecki's Debut Ep
Night Court Cast Offers First Look at Season 3, Talks Series Return
AEW Dynamite Preview: WWE Betrayers Take the Spotlight
Matlock Season 1 Ep. 6: "Sixteen Steps" Sneak Peeks, Images Released
Squid Game: Netflix Rewards Your Patience with New Season 2 Looks
Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 5: "A Star Is Dead" Clips: The Play's The Thing!
Euphoria Star/EP Zendaya on Season 3 Doing Right by Rue, Fans
Wednesday: Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega Sharing Season 2 Screen Time?
Spider-Noir: Andrew Lewis Caldwell Joins Nicolas Cage-Starring Series
Saturday Night Live 50: Charli XCX Brings Brat to SNL's Studio 8H
Family Guy Holiday Special Trailer Sees Stewie on Santa's Naughty List
Superman & Lois Gets Huge Praise From Marv Wolfman; New S04E08 Image
Ted Lasso Season 3 Haters "Don't Have Imaginations": Jason Sudeikis
Secret Level: Video Game-Themed Animated Series Gets Official Trailer
How Do Stephen Colbert & John Krasinski Stay So Sexy? Chris Evans' DNA
Stephen King Wasn't Kicked Off Twitter for Elon Musk/First Lady Joke
Game of Thrones: "Maybe We'll Try Again" with Jon Snow Spinoff: Bloys
Andor, Euphoria, Alien: Earth, Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!