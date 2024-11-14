Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, CBS's Tracker, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Fire Country, NBC's Night Court, TBS's AEW Dynamite, CBS's Matlock, Netflix's Squid Game, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special, CW's Superman & Lois, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Prime Video's Secret Level, Stephen Colbert/John Krasinski, Stephen King/Elon Musk, HBO's Game of Thrones, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 14, 2024:

Invincible Fight Girl Episode 4 Early Preview: Andy vs. Mbrandon

Tracker Season 2: CBS Releases Ep. 6 "Trust Fall" Sneak Peeks, Images

Saturday Night Live: Charli XCX, SNL Cast Check In During Read-Thru

Elsbeth S02E05 "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" Sneak Peeks; Holiday Ep Images

Fire Country Season 3 Sneak Peek Previews Jared Padalecki's Debut Ep

Night Court Cast Offers First Look at Season 3, Talks Series Return

AEW Dynamite Preview: WWE Betrayers Take the Spotlight

Matlock Season 1 Ep. 6: "Sixteen Steps" Sneak Peeks, Images Released

Squid Game: Netflix Rewards Your Patience with New Season 2 Looks

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 5: "A Star Is Dead" Clips: The Play's The Thing!

Euphoria Star/EP Zendaya on Season 3 Doing Right by Rue, Fans

Wednesday: Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega Sharing Season 2 Screen Time?

Spider-Noir: Andrew Lewis Caldwell Joins Nicolas Cage-Starring Series

Saturday Night Live 50: Charli XCX Brings Brat to SNL's Studio 8H

Family Guy Holiday Special Trailer Sees Stewie on Santa's Naughty List

Superman & Lois Gets Huge Praise From Marv Wolfman; New S04E08 Image

Ted Lasso Season 3 Haters "Don't Have Imaginations": Jason Sudeikis

Secret Level: Video Game-Themed Animated Series Gets Official Trailer

How Do Stephen Colbert & John Krasinski Stay So Sexy? Chris Evans' DNA

Stephen King Wasn't Kicked Off Twitter for Elon Musk/First Lady Joke

Game of Thrones: "Maybe We'll Try Again" with Jon Snow Spinoff: Bloys

