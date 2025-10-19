Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, Tracker, AEW WrestleDream & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW WrestleDream, SNL, "No Kings," Tracker, Doctor Who, The Boys, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and more!

Article Summary The Boys showrunner addresses Hughie backlash and Season 4 controversy

AEW WrestleDream sees Mercedes Moné break records and some shocking storyline developments

Tracker, SNL, Doctor Who updates, and other top TV stories covered in today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch

Get the latest on Svengoolie, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, WWE SmackDown, and more must-see shows

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW WrestleDream, NBC's SNL, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "No Kings" Rally, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, CBS's Tracker, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Boys, Svengoolie, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 19, 2025:

AEW WrestleDream Live: Mercedes Money Breaks Ultimo Dragon Record

AEW WrestleDream Live: Bobby Lashley Gave Up AI Storyline for This?

SNL 51 Gets a Late Start; Domingo Returns in Rushed "Cold Open"

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Glad "Caryl" Never Became a Reality

No Kings Rallies Get Big News Coverage (NYC, Dallas, Boston & More)

SNL 51: Award-Winner Bowen Yang Will Be MIA From Tonight's Show

AEW WrestleDream Preview: Your Guide to Not Watch Tonight

WWE SmackDown Review: Ilja Dragunov Returns, Wins Title

Tracker Season 3: S03E04: "No Man's Land" Images, Overview Released

Doctor Who Return "Inevitable"; Steven Moffat Return "Not Inevitable"

The Boys Showrunner on Hughie/Season 4 Backlash: "I See The Point"

SNL: Sabrina Carpenter Pregame: Scooby-Doo, Domingo, "Espresso" & More

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night! "Young Frankenstein"/"Frankenstein"

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Director on Developing Animated Series

Doctor Who: Have Some of the Lost Episodes Finally Been Found?

Pokémon & 100 Thieves Partner Up for Apparel Featuring Fan Faves

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Clarke, Arquette on Alex-Maggie Dynamic

