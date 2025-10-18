Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Euphoria, "No Kings" Coverage & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: "No Kings," WWE/AEW, Ahsoka, It: Welcome to Derry, SNL, Doctor Who, Euphoria, Stranger Things 5, and more!
Article Summary
- Doctor Who updates, including Showrunner Russell T Davies celebrating a decade of Bad Wolf’s creative legacy
- Euphoria Season 3 casting update released, along with Spring 2026 premiere window
- All-new coverage of WWE/AEW, with a focus on AI-generated storylines and contract rumors
- Stranger Things 5 finale insights, Ahsoka S2 news, and multi-season plans for It: Welcome to Derry are just of the topic in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? "No Kings," WWE/AEW, ABC's High Potential, Disney+'s Ahsoka, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, NBC's SNL, Hulu's All's Fair, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's Watson, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's The Hunting Wives, Prime Video's House of David, CBS's Boston Blue, CBS's Sheriff Country, CBS's Fire Country, Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: "No Kings," WWE/AEW, High Potential, Ahsoka, It: Welcome to Derry, SNL, All's Fair, Doctor Who, Euphoria, Stranger Things 5, The Hunting Wives, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 18, 2025:
No Kings: ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News, MSNBC, CNN & More Ready Coverage
WWE to Improve Creative Direction with AI-Generated Storylines?
Rumor: Andrade's AEW Return Stopped By 1-Year WWE Non-Compete Clause?
WWE SmackDown Preview: The Chadster's Guide to Tonight's Show
High Potential S02E06 Images: Morgan & The Team Tackle a Spooky Case
Ahsoka Season 2 Will Have "A Bit More" Hera: Winstead Offers Update
It: Welcome to Derry EPs Have Multi-Season Plan in Mind; New Images
SNL 51 November Sees Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, Glen Powell & More
All's Fair Premiere: Ryan Murphy Praises "This Season's Lady Avengers"
Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Honors 10 Years of Bad Wolf
Watson & Sherlock Holmes Have Some Catching-Up to Do: S02E02 Previews
Euphoria Season 3 in Spring 2026: Deadwyler, Roth, Lyonne & More Cast
Stranger Things 5 Team Didn't Want Finale to Be "Game of Thrones" 2.0
Doctor Who EP on "Really Rude" Comment: "The Doctor Will Be Back"
The Hunting Wives Star Snow Eyeing Plaza Before SNL Stole Her Thunder
Stranger Things 5, One Piece & SNL/Carpenter: BCTV Daily Dispatch
House of David Season 2 Episode 4 Exclusive Clip: David Has His Doubts
Boston Blue Premieres Tonight! Our S01E01: "Faith and Family" Preview
Sheriff Country Debuts Tonight! Check Out Our Series Premiere Preview
Fire Country Returns Tonight! Our S04E01: "Goodbye for Now" Preview
All That We See or Seem: Ken Liu Discusses His New Sci-Fi Thriller
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Matney & Snow on Family Investigation
Boston Blue: Hudson on L.A.'s Finest Reunion, Martin-Green & Wahlberg
"Press Gang In Downing Street" – Steven Moffat And Number 10?
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!