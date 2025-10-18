Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Games, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: 100 thieves, pokemon

Pokémon and 100 Thieves Partner Up for Apparel Featuring Fan Faves

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves ‘25 Collection is a new line of clothing in a partnership between Pokémon and 100 Thieves featuring fan favourites.

100 Thieves and Pokémon invite fans to explore an all-new apparel collection featuring Fan-Favorite Pokémon. After the success of their debut collaboration last season, 100 Thieves, the trailblazing lifestyle and gaming collective, has once again partnered with The Pokémon Company International, the powerhouse behind one of the world's most iconic entertainment franchises. Together, they are unveiling a bold new apparel collection that fuses the edge of contemporary streetwear and the Pokémon world.

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves '25 Collection captures the essence of the Pokémon world through a range of expertly crafted, cut-and-sew garments. Designed to evoke the adventurous spirit of a Pokémon Trainer's journey, the collection features a lineup that includes Double Knee Carpenter Pants with an embroidered Pikachu; Jerseys showcasing fan-favorite Pokémon, Pikachu and Gengar; a reversible Mewtwo Vest; and a premium, stylized Charizard Flannel Jacket. Complementing these standout pieces are four core t-shirts and four hoodies, each featuring a beloved Pokémon: Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Dragonite, Mew, Umbreon, Lugia, or Ho-Oh. The collection also includes a crewneck with a Gyarados and a Kanto Region Ash Ketchum-inspired hat embroidered with the 100 Thieves core logo. These garments are designed for all-day comfort, providing fans with a bold way to express their fandom and personal style.

100 Thieves is the premier gaming-focused lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles, founded in 2017 by Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. The brand encompasses championship esports teams, a groundbreaking apparel brand, and captivating content created by world-class gaming and entertainment creators. With a global fanbase exceeding 100 million, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest-growing brands in entertainment, committed to redefining the boundaries of gaming and pop culture. 100 Thieves envisions a future where gaming is a unifying force that fosters a sense of community and pride for all participants. The brand is dedicated to promoting excellence, innovation, and inclusivity within the gaming community, inspiring people to reach their full potential and feel valued and respected. 100 Thieves exists to empower every gamer and give them something to be proud of. Partnering with Pokémon is a no-brainer here.

Pokémon + 100 Thieves Pop-Up Shop

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves '25 Collection will be available at the brand's pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Friday, October 24th, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST. It will then be released online exclusively on 100Thieves.com on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, at 10 AM PST (at 100 Thieves Compound, 6050 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90016).

