Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 18, 2025:
The Rookie Season 8 Director Signals Filming Wrap on Episode 4
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim's Stop-Motion Series Debuts
AEW Collision Review: How Tony Khan Ruined The Chadster's Marriage
Better Call Saul: Odenkirk Open to Return But Doesn't See It Happening
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: A Fight for The Living
Gen V Season 2 Kicks Off with 3-Episode Debut: Release Schedule Poster
The Boys: Vought Rising Filming Underway; Episode 1 Title Revealed
Countdown Showrunner Q&A: Mark's Health, Season 2 Decision & More
Crunchyroll November Blu-Rays: My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball & More!
Strange New Worlds Star Ethan Peck on Building Spock/Kirk Relationship
Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy Shares Ukraine FanCon Journey/Experience
The Manga That's Japan's Answer to Dexter That Won't Come to the US
