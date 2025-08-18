Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys: Vought Rising, Countdown & Saul Goodman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Better Call Saul, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Gen V, The Boys: Vought Rising, Countdown, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, TBS's AEW Collision, AMC's Better Call Saul, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Gen V, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Prime Video's Countdown, Crunchyroll, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Better Call Saul, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Gen V, The Boys: Vought Rising, Countdown, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 18, 2025:

The Rookie Season 8 Director Signals Filming Wrap on Episode 4

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim's Stop-Motion Series Debuts

AEW Collision Review: How Tony Khan Ruined The Chadster's Marriage

Better Call Saul: Odenkirk Open to Return But Doesn't See It Happening

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: A Fight for The Living

Gen V Season 2 Kicks Off with 3-Episode Debut: Release Schedule Poster

The Boys: Vought Rising Filming Underway; Episode 1 Title Revealed

Countdown Showrunner Q&A: Mark's Health, Season 2 Decision & More

Buffy, The Boys/Soldier Boy, Looney Tunes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Crunchyroll November Blu-Rays: My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball & More!

Strange New Worlds Star Ethan Peck on Building Spock/Kirk Relationship

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy Shares Ukraine FanCon Journey/Experience

The Manga That's Japan's Answer to Dexter That Won't Come to the US

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!