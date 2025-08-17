Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, The Boys/Soldier Boy, Looney Tunes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Looney Tunes, The Boys/Soldier Boy, Crystal Lake, Severance, Revival, Doctor Who, UFC, and more!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets the spotlight in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with Charisma Carpenter addressing pilot questions

Looney Tunes' massive short film library finds a new streaming home on Tubi for fans old and new

We look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in The Boys and Gen V, with Vought Rising action ahead

Fresh updates on Severance, Crystal Lake, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, AEW/WWE, and more

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 17, 2025:

Buffy: Charisma Carpenter Answers Questions About Pilot Involvement

SNL 50 Rewind: Che & Jost's Joke Swap, The Grinch Gets Cut & More

780+ Looney Tunes Short Films Have Found a New Home on Tubi

The Boys & Gen V: Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy's Road to "Vought Rising"

The Pitt Star & EP Noah Wyle Set to Direct Season 2 Episode 6

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon BTS Look: Strangers in a Strange Land

AEW Collision Tonight Will Literally Ruin Wrestling Forever

WWE SmackDown Review: Perfectly Predictable Like The Chadster Prefers

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares New Night-Time Look at Infamous Lake

Doctor Who, Peacemaker, Howard Stern & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Cunk on Life: Brooker & Morgan Could See "24"/Borat Future for Cunk

Severance: Adam Scott & Britt Lower Continue Love "Triangle" Debate

Revival Showrunners Discuss Blaine, Em & Planning for Future Seasons

Revival Showrunners on Key Series Themes, Big Season Moments & More

Doctor Who: BBC Set to Showcase "The Art of Time Travel" This Fall

UFC, TKO Need To Do The Right Thing and Share With Their Fighters

Dune: Prophecy Composer on Finding Show's Key Moments & More

AnimEigo Previews Upcoming Anime Blu-Ray Releases at Otakon 2025

The Institute: Joe Freeman on Stephen King, Staying Grounded & More

