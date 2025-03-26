Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Conners

The Conners Final Season Begins Tonight! Here's Our S07E01 Preview

Check out our preview of the premiere episode of the final season of ABC's The Conners, Season 7 Episode 1: "It’s Gonna Be A Great Day."

During the final season of ABC's The Conners, the family continues to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails. Joining them for the final run are Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben – and now, we have a look at what you can expect from tonight's season opener, S07E01: "It's Gonna Be A Great Day." In addition, we also have the official overviews for the following two episodes – here's a look!

The Conners Season 7 Episodes 1-3 Previews

The Conners Season 7 Episode 1: "It's Gonna Be A Great Day" – Darlene celebrates her promotion, hoping it will allow her to spend more time with Ben. Meanwhile, Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne's addiction, which sparks a family debate.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 2: "Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet" – The Conners get a taste of fame when their family restaurant is featured in a reality TV show, which inspires Becky to become an influencer. Meanwhile, Jackie and Dan meet with a lawyer, and Darlene connects with someone at The Lobo Lounge.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 3: "Applications, Accusations, and a Man-Bag" – Jackie decides to rejoin the police force despite everyone's concerns. Darlene grows more skeptical about Mark's secretive behavior. Meanwhile, Dan and Becky wade through uncomfortable conversations about Roseanne's addiction issues and death.

Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez executive produce the series from Werner Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!