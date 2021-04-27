The Crown: Netflix Series Denies Difficulties Casting Prince Andrew

A Netflix representative for The Crown has denied a tabloid report that the lavish royal drama is struggling to cast an actor to play Prince Andrew in the final two seasons. The British tabloid The Sun spotted an advertisement on the casting website Spotlight calling for actors to audition for Prince Andrew aka "Randy Andy" in the Netflix hit series. The intrepid Sun reporter leapt to the conclusion that producers at Left Bank Pictures were having trouble finding an actor willing to play the scandal-ridden Royal.

"Stars aren't exactly queuing up to play him," the newspaper quoted a source, claiming that the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew's links to dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made the role radioactive. However, a spokeswoman for The Crown said: "There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight." Season 5 of The Crown will begin production in June. Once again, a whole new cast is joining the series, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Prince Andrew was played by newcomer Tom Byrne in Season 4. Once again, the scene between the seasons where the Royal Family regenerates into their completely new actors will not be filmed or broadcast.

The notion that no actor will dare play Prince Andrew is, of course, utter nonsense. There is no shortage of unemployed actors out there who would sell their grandmothers to get a job, any job. Playing Prince Andrew on one of the biggest shows on the planet would be a plum gig. The prince's notoriety alone would get the actor playing him endless publicity and a massive career boost. If actors, both A-List and lower, are happy to play the most notorious serial killers in movies and television, playing Prince Andrew should not be a problem for their resumés – in fact, it should be a notch, especially for a Netflix show. – Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, also played Charles Manson in a movie with no damage incurred whatsoever to his career. He will be playing another prince in HBO's upcoming prequel to Game of Thrones.

