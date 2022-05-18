The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Set for 2023; Guest Stars Revealed

When Cartoon Network's Adult Swim screened The Eric Andre Show special "The Making of Season Five" in November 2020, fans were left wondering if the days of ranch dressing, birding-up, and random acts of violence were about to be left in the past. And as for the main man himself, Eric Andre, he's been broadening his portfolio in a number of ways. From his own hidden-camera prank comedy film Bad Trip and a recurring role in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones to joining the Jackass crew for their latest films and joining truTV's Impractical Jokers for a round of fun, Andre has been everywhere (and don't think we forgot about those commercials). But some righteously good news hit social media this morning, as Warner Bros. Discovery shares a ton of news & updates on a wide variety of shows as part of the company's Upfronts presentation this morning. That's right, Andre will be back for a sixth season, saying in a statement, "Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can't believe agreed to this."

Set to hit Adult Swim and HBO Max sometime in 2023, the season is already claiming a "fresh era of radical deconstruction and self-examination." To help make that happen, Andre's guests will include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, and Lil Yachty. Debuting in 2012 and growing in popularity ever since that time, Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show returned in October 2020 after an over 2-1/2-year "pause" since the Season 4 finale (which is a nice way of saying that fans have learned to be patient considering the end result). The Adult Swim series is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry, Mike Rosenstein, and Dave Kneebone. Kitao Sakurai and Jeff Tremaine are directing the sixth season.