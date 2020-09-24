The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Stan Offers Mackie Some B'Day Love

To the fans of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Solider disappointed by the fact that the series won't be seeing the light of day until 2021, think of it this way: that's more time for them to get the series really, really right. That said, seeing Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc), and other back on set in Atlanta is a pretty nice tickle to our "feels." While getting back to work and back in front of the cameras would be more than enough reason to (safely) celebrate, September 23rd brought a much more personal reason: it was Mackie's birthday. To mark the occasion, Stan took to social media to share a special message of love and appreciation for "the light" of his life- and things got emotional.

"Happy birthday to the light of my life. There's not a day that goes by that I am not grateful for your warm smile the way it calms my heart, your featherweight chuckle. The sparkle beneath your thoughtful brow. Your comforting embrace pulling me in, stealing me, completing me… you deserve everything. I love you to the moon and back. #LoveIsRare" Here's a look at two screencaps from Stan's Instagram Story, demonstrating once again the kind of friendship that every person should experience in their lives at least once:

During an interview this summer with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue, Mackie said he was finding his work on the streaming series almost identical to his time on the films- and with good reason: "Those movies are like summer camp and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon."

But the actor says the similarities don't stop there: viewers will notice a cinematic vibe to the series: "We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) in undisclosed roles.