The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Team Talks Dora Milaje; New Teaser

One of the biggest storylines we're following in Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is what's going to happen to Wyatt Russell's John Walker now that his "Captain America's shield" has tasted blood. Does it help that Walker doesn't seem to be the most tightly-wrapped soldier that the U.S. government could've given Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson's (Mackie) shield? Granted, losing partners the way he did will mess up anybody, and we're sure that wonderful ass-beating he got from Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and the Dora Milaje didn't do much to help that fragile ego.

Speaking of that moment, Marvel Entertainment spoke with Mackie, Stan, Kasumba, and others on what the Wakandan presence means for the series:

So it looks like the biggest threat Sam (Mackie) and Bucky (Stan) are facing isn't Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) or even Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers. No, the biggest threat is the one currently wielding Captain America's shield, John Walker (Wyatt Russell)- and after a dose of super-soldier serum, that threat just elevated ten-fold. And as you're about to see in the following teaser, there's no going back once Sam demands the Walker turn the shield over. Someone is going to get "Hurt"…

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently available on the streaming service:

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.